The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will represent The Judgment Day

* In-ring promo with LA Knight. There was a pitch for Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker to be involved, but that has not been confirmed for the actual show

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

* Seth Rollins and The Street Profits vs. Imperium with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee

* In-ring promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

* Promo with The Miz

* Royal Rumble video package

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley in a No DQ match, which will be the main event

* There will be many backstage segments not listed on the rundown sheet. As of this weekend, there was a “poker tournament” planned that involved WWE Hall of Famers The APA, IRS, Ted DiBiase Sr., and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here.

Ronda Rousey was also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famers Kane and The Bella Twins, Brock Lesnar, and others are expected

