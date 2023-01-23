WWE is set to air the fourth and final return teaser vignette for Cody Rhodes on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special.

WWE began airing teaser promos for Rhodes’ return back on December 26. The second vignette aired on January 9, and then the third video aired last Monday, confirming Rhodes for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

In an update, Rhodes took to Twitter today and wrote “4,” to indicate the fourth video will air during tonight’s RAW 30 episode. He made similar tweets before the previous videos aired.

It was reported last week that Rhodes was not medically cleared to compete at the time of the Rumble announcement, but that it was just a formality as WWE expected him to be fully cleared before Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Rhodes has been training at the WWE Performance Center as of late, working in the ring with Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes.

Below is the full tweet from Rhodes, along with the previous vignettes that have aired:

4 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 23, 2023

