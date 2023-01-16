WWE is looking to load up the Raw 30th Anniversary show later this month and will have a full house on hand to see it in person.

The company will celebrate three decades since Raw first appeared on television on January 11, 1993 as the upcoming special will emanate from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2023.

WrestleTix noted that the show has sold 13,243 tickets with 427 tickets left, so it will be a sell out. It’s set up for 13,670 tickets.

According to the company’s website, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Bobby Lashley are advertised to appear. No matches have yet to be confirmed for the show.

WWE will be bringing in past stars for the show such as Kane, X-Pac, and Shawn Michaels. Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, and Tatanka have said they are expected to attend.