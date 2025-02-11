The February 10 episode of WWE Raw featured an awkward, abrupt ending on Netflix.

Immediately following Logan Paul’s victory over Rey Mysterio in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying main event match, the camera followed Paul as he was heading to the back. The broadcast then featured one extremely brief shot of The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacking Mysterio from behind in the ring before very abruptly going off of the air.

Once the show wrapped up, the action continued inside the ring with Kingston and Woods beating down the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend. Eventually, LWO member Dragon Lee ran out to make the save, but he too ultimately fell victim to the heel duo.

Kingston and Woods targeted Mysterio’s leg in the attack, wrapping it around the ring post and leaving him laying holding his knee in pain as security and medics tended to him.

WWE has released the complete post-show segment via their various official social media platforms.