The fallout from this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” goes down tonight.

WWE Raw returns live on Netflix at 8/7c this evening from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heading into tonight’s show, not much is advertised past a pair of appearances of new champions John Cena and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, where the former in particular plugged the show touting he is going to reveal how he plans to “ruin wrestling” tonight.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, April 21, 2025 post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix:

* Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena to appear

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso to appear

* The rest of the fallout from WrestleMania 41

