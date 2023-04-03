The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman

* #1 Contenders tournament: Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai vs. Piper Niven

* Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend vs. The Street Profits. This match is booked for quite a bit of time

* Seth Rollins segment

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

* Promo with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* #1 Contenders tournament: Candice LeRae vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY

* The Miz promo

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes and a mystery partner. Internally, there is no listing for Rhodes’ partner. As of last night, Rhodes was to be shown calling someone.

