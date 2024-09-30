WWE Raw is free on YouTube if you live in Spain.

The WWE España account on X made the announcement and shared the link to the video stream for tonight’s show.

“From today in Spain you can also watch WWE Raw live! https://youtube.com/live/Y33LfuMykDo,” read the announcement. “We also have alerts for earthquakes, tidal waves and tsunamis: Braun Strowman collides with Bronson Reed!!”

As noted, tonight’s show features Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a “Last Monster Standing” match.

