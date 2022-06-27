The following producers have been revealed for last week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown episodes, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last week, and click here for our detailed SmackDown recap.

JUNE 20 RAW EPISODE:

* Shawn Daivari and Petey Williams produced the promo from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and the Fatal 5 Way contender’s match

* Adam Pearce produced Riddle vs. Omos

* Joe Hennig and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Angelo Dawkins vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Kenn Doane produced the Elias concert

* Jamie Noble and Shane Helms produced Bobby Lashley’s Gauntlet Match win

* Joe Hennig and Joseph Park produced MizTV and Ciampa vs. AJ Styles

* Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

JUNE 24 SMACKDOWN EPISODE:

* Shawn Daivari produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Jamie Noble produced the segment with The New Day, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and The Viking Raiders

* Tyson Kidd produced Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville

* Tyson Kidd produced the promo with Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey

* Jamie Noble produced WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Ricochet

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Tamina Snuka vs. Shotzi

* Jason Jordan produced the Pat McAfee segment calling out Happy Baron Corbin for SummerSlam

* Joseph Park and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

