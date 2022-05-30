The producers have been revealed for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap, and click here for our detailed SmackDown recap.

The May 23 RAW:

* Riddle and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos was produced by Ariya Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* AJ Styles and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest was produced by Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* King’s Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and guest Veer Mahaan was produced by Shane Helms

* Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. was produced by Jamie Noble and Joe Hennig (fka Curtis Axel)

* Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Bobby Lashley vs. MVP was produced by Adam Pearce

* Asuka vs. Becky Lynch was produced by Tyson Kidd

The May 27 SmackDown:

* The Usos’ show-opening celebration for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya was produced by Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Los Lotharios vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky was produced by Adam Pearce

* The KO Show with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by Shawn Daivari

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and Drew Gulak vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser was produced by Kenn Doane and Joe Hennig

* Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The New Day and Drew McIntyre was produced by Ariya Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

