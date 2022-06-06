The producers have been revealed for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last week, and click here for our detailed SmackDown recap.

The May 30 RAW:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka was produced by Petey Williams

* Ezekiel and The Mysterios vs. Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Cody Rhodes’ promo segment was produced by Jamie Noble

* Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop was produced by Jamie Noble

* MizTV with The Street Profits was produced by Shane Helms

* Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa, WWE United States Champion Theory was produced by Chris Park

* Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley was produced by Shawn Daivari

* The contract signing for MVP and Omos vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan

The June 3 SmackDown:

* The New Day and Drew McIntyre vs. The Brawling Brutes was produced by Chris Park and Petey Williams

* Jinder Mahal vs. Humberto was produced by Kenn Doane

* The Six-Pack Women’s Challenge was produced by Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin was produced by Ariya Daivari and Adam Pearce

* Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos was produced by Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

