WWE is coming to ABEMA in Japan, replacing their previous airing on J Sports, starting October 3.

Tokyo Sports reported that WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown will be shown on ABEMA. Raw will air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m., while WWE SmackDown will be on Saturdays at 8 p.m.

These shows will be free to watch in Japan. Additionally, ABEMA will also broadcast WWE Premium Live Events.

Keiji Muto, also known as Great Muta, announced on Twitter that he will be an ambassador for a special broadcast on Friday. He was previously seen at WWE Payback supporting Shinsuke Nakamura’s challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.