– WWE Hall of Fame legends Kurt Angle, Sting and Jerry “The King” Lawler, along with current TNA Wrestling Tag-Team Champions The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) and former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB have been announced as the first confirmed guests for WrestleCon during WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, visit WrestleCon.com.

– Every single episode of WWE Raw from 1993 to 2024 will be removed from the Peacock streaming service at the end of the month of December. WWE Raw is moving to Netflix in January, and whether or not the archives from the extensive show library will come with it to the popular international streaming platform remains to be seen.

– The pre-sale password for tickets to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, which is being advertised as John Cena’s final time ever in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as an active WWE Superstar, is UNIVERSE. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.ca. Front row seats are going at $926 Canadian.

– Those interesting in attending the WWE NXT on The CW Network episode on December 10 at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida can fill out the form seen at Facebook.com.

– The hilariously entertaining YouTube personality and Forbes contributor Alfred Konuwa has photos and some more news and notes from the big WWE media day at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, California from December 3. Check out the full piece at Forbes.com. As expected, Becky Lynch was among those who attended the event. Check out a photo of Lynch posing with the rest of the WWE crew at the big press event from 12/3 via the post below from the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.