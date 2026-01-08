WWE is mapping out their road to WrestleMania 42.

And a new stop has been added.

On Thursday, Madison Square Garden out of New York City released an announcement confirming WWE Raw coming to the legendary arena for their Road to WrestleMania tour leading up to the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18 and April 19.

The WWE Raw at MSG show is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 30, 2026, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting on January 13, 2026.

Check out the official announcement below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Monday Night RAW returns to The Garden on Mar 30! See World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Becky Lynch, The Vision, Rhea Ripley, and more LIVE. Access venue presale tickets starting on Mon, Jan 12 at 10am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tues, Jan 13 at 10am.

Additionally, WWE.com released the following announcement confirming more dates for the Road to WrestleMania tour:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 9 NEW DATES FOR RAW AND SMACKDOWN AS PART OF ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA® TOUR Tickets On Sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10am Local in Each Market Presale Access Begins Monday, January 12 at 10am Local January 8, 2026 – WWE today announced nine new dates for Raw and SmackDown as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10am local. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting Monday, January 12 at 10am local. To register for presale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration. * Friday, March 6 – Portland, Oregon – SmackDown – Moda Center

