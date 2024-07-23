The viewership numbers are in for the July 22nd edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Raw pulled 1,790,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.59 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 15th episode, which drew 1,669,000 viewers and scored a 0.56 in the key demo. The show took place from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was attended by 6,119 fans according to WrestleTix.

Raw featured Bron Breakker becoming the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as further development in the Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan/Dominik Mysterio triangle. It also saw CM Punk announce that he has been cleared to compete.

