Next week’s WWE RAW will be the go-home show for Elimination Chamber, airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC.

WWE has announced the following line-up for next week:

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Liv Morgan and Nikki Cross vs. Carmella, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

