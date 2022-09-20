Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.594 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.78% from last week’s 1.710 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.709 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.783 million), the second hour drew 1.623 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.821 million) and the final hour drew 1.449 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.525 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 2.27% from last week’s 0.44 key demo rating. That 0.45 key demo rating represents 583,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.57% from the 574,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between Tennessee and Buffalo on ESPN at 7:15pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.14 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.574 million.

RAW ranked #19 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Tennessee vs. Buffalo NFL game on ESPN, The Five, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News 11am coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Hannity, FOX News 10am coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, FOX News 12pm coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, FOX News 9am coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, CNN 9am coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Gutfeld!, The Ingraham Angle, CNN 10am coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, CNN 12pm coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Your World with Neil Cavuto, and FOX News 7am coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral. This is down from last week’s #12 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since the July 14 post-Money In the Bank episode on Independence Day. RAW also drew the fifth-lowest audience of the year so far, and was tied with three other episodes for the ninth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. RAW had major sports competition from Week 2 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Tennessee vs. Buffalo game drew around 15 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, including the related shows, while the NFL Monday Night Football game between Minnesota and Philadelphia drew more than 21 million viewers on network TV, including the related coverage on ABC. Cable news coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral also dominated the chart on Monday. This week’s RAW viewership was down 6.78% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 2.27% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 11.09% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 8.16% from the same week in 2021.

Monday Night Kickoff on ABC drew an average of 5.043 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while the Monday Night Football game between Minnesota and Philadelphia drew 12.858 million viewers at 8:15pm, The Neighborhood drew 4.764 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.117 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.815 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Mysteries Decoded drew 281,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 982,000 viewers, and Univision’s La Herencia drew 1.214 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The NFL game on ABC drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 3.81, and the top viewership of the night with 12.858 million.

Monday’s RAW aired live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and had the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Dexter Lumis on MizTV, Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending against Seth Rollins, plus a Damage CTRL championship celebration. The main event ended up being Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

