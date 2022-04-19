Monday’s live WWE RAW episode drew an average of 1.648 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.59% from last week’s 1.803 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.804 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.836 million), the second hour drew 1.685 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.935 million) and the final hour drew 1.456 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.639 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 12.96% from last week’s 0.54 key demo rating. That 0.47 key demo rating represents 615,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.38% from the 710,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.54 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.408 million viewers, also ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #17 for the night in viewership on cable, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs game, the Raptors vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs game, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Jesse Watters Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, FOX & Friends, and Your World with Neil Cavuto. This is down from last week’s #10 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since January 17, and the lowest key demo rating since March 7. This week’s drop from hour 1 to hour 3 was 19.3%, or the second-biggest drop of the year so far. The third hour average of 1.456 million viewers was tied with January 17 for the third-worst third hour audience so far this year. This week’s RAW viewership was down 8.59% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 12.96% from last week.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.572 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.365 million viewers on CBS, American Song Contest drew 1.534 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.044 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 443,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. 911 drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.68.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 13.6% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 23% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode had competition from the NBA, but it was not the playoffs.

Monday’s live RAW from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Kevin Owens giving a lie detector test to Ezekiel, a Double Commitment Ceremony for Akira Tozawa & Tamina Snuka and Reggie & WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defending against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, plus Finn Balor defending the WWE United States Title against new champion Theory. The main event saw Cody Rhodes defeat Kevin Owens, who was the mystery opponent hand-picked by Seth Rollins.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

