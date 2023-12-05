The viewership numbers are in for the December 4th episode of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the program was watched by 1,533,000 viewers, a decrease of 19% from the previous week’s overnight number of 1,884,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.49 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last Monday’s 0.65. The red-brand was going up against the NFL, where the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game was watched by 16.5 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC. The NBA in-season tournament was also own, which hurt WWE’s rating.

Raw did not have CM Punk on this show after his return last week. Seth Rollins defended the world title in the main event against Jey Uso and The Creed Brothers showed out in their tag team matchup against the Judgment Day.

