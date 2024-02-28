The viewership numbers are in for the February 26th edition of WWE Raw on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,738,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.57 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the February 19th episode, which drew 1,870,000 viewers and scored a demo rating of 0.63. That being said, the red-brand still ranked #1 on Monday amongst cable programs in 18-49.

Raw featured Cody Rhodes battling Grayson Waller, then having a promo battle with Paul Heyman as he continues to build up towards his epic rematch with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Elsewhere on the show, Drew McIntyre cut a promo, Raquel Rodriguez took on Chelsea Green, and Rhea Ripley had a face-to-face with Becky Lynch.

