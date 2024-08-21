The viewership numbers are in for the August 19th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,641,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.50 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the August 12th episode, which drew 1,890.000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.63 in the key demo. Raw did have stiff competition as it was head-to-head with night one of the Democratic National Convention. The show took place from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida and was attended by 13,000 fans according to WrestleTix.

Raw featured CM Punk challenging Drew McIntyre to a strap match, Randy Orton battling Ludwig Kaiser, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest continuing to have showdown with Judgment Day and more on the road to Bash in Berlin. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.