The viewership numbers are in for the July 15th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to the PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,669,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.56 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 8th episode, which drew 1,750,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.59 in the key demo. The show took place from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and was attended by 8,609 fans according to WrestleTix.

Raw saw Rhea Ripley challenge Liv Morgan to a showdown at SummerSlam, as well as a wild confrontation between GUNTHER and world heavyweight champion Damian Priest. Another big moment was when Chad Gable aligned with The Creed Brothers in his new feud with The Wyatt Sicks. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

