The viewership numbers are in for the June 10th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,609,000 viewers and scored a 0.50 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the June 3rd episode, which drew 1,679,000 viewers and scored a 0.53 in the key demo. The show took place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio and was attended by 6,878 fans.

Raw featured women’s world champion Liv Morgan “turning up the heat” on Dominik Mysterio, as well as Bron Breakker send Ricochet to the hospital, effectively writing him off of television prior to his contract expiring. It also saw Sami Zayn take on Otis and other top stars in action like Judgment Day, Ilja Dragunov, and more.

