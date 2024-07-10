The viewership numbers are in for the July 8th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,750,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.59 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the July 1st episode, which drew 1,878,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.62 in the key demo. The show took place from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and was attended by 8,026 fans.

Raw featured Liv Morgan and Domink Mysterio battling the LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega) in the main event. It also saw the return of former women’s world champion Rhea Ripley. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.