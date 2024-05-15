The viewership numbers are in for the May 13th edition of WWE on the USA Network.

According to SpoilerTV and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,589,000 viewers and scored a 0.53 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down 2% from the May 6th episode, which drew 1,619,000 viewers. However, the key demo held steady from a week ago. The red-brand did have stiff competition and was outranked by the two NBA Playoff Games on TNT and the NHL Playoff game that aired on ESPN.

Raw featured more matchups in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, including GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston, and Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso, which was the main event. Lilian Garcia also made a surprise appearance on the show. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.