The viewership numbers are in for the May 27th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,690,000 viewers and scored a 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the May 20th episode, which drew 1,733,000 viewers and scored a 0.56 in the key demo.

Raw featured GUNTHER being inaugurated as the King of the Ring, as well as top stars in action like Rey Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Ricochet, Ilja Dragunov, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

