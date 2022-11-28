WWE has confirmed Becky Lynch for tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of RAW.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton announced that The Man will open tonight’s RAW broadcast in her return to the red brand.

Saxton also announced that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free.

Dexter Lumis briefly appeared in the video with Saxton, and he will face The Miz on RAW. If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA:

* Survivor Series fallout

* The first hour will be commercial-free

* Becky Lynch will open the show

* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. Lumis earns a WWE contract if he wins

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.