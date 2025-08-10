The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

Ahead of the weekly WWE on Netflix live prime time Monday night program, which kicks off at 8/7c on August 11, live from the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Québec, Canada, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with some updates for the show.

Now confirmed for the 8/11 edition of Monday Night Raw in Québec is Sami Zayn going one-on-one against Rusev.

Previously announced for the show is a big opening segment with CM Punk’s first words since Seth Rollins’ revealed a fake injury and cashed his Money In The Bank briefcase in on him to end his WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign five minutes after it began at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

In-ring action advertised for Monday’s Raw in addition to the aforementioned Zayn vs. Rusev bout includes WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy, as well as WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi defending against former title-holder Iyo Sky.

🚨 During Smackdown it was confirmed CM Punk will kick off Raw this Monday! 👀 pic.twitter.com/r9w2RwghIW — Teffo (@Teffo_01) August 9, 2025

maybe he just got sami and sheamus mixed up! 😬 pic.twitter.com/FllJuOamMl — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2025