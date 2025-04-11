The lineup for this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City” continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce officially announced The War Raiders vs. New Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 41.

It was not specified if the tag-team title tilt will be taking place at WrestleMania 41 Saturday on 4/19, or WrestleMania 41 Sunday on 4/20.

We will keep you posted as additional information and match announcements for WrestleMania 41 continue to surface.

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for the best live WrestleMania 41 results coverage on the world-wide web!