Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is back on the sidelines.

After just recently returning to serve as special guest referee for the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match at WWE SummerSlam, “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE is already out of action again.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a message on social media on Saturday afternoon to announce that Seth Rollins is “sidelined indefinitely” as a result of the attack he suffered at the hands of Bronson Reed on the August 5 episode of WWE Raw.

It was also mentioned that ‘Big’ Bronson Reed has been given a “massive fine” as a result of his actions, which saw him hit six devastating top-rope Tsunami splashes on the former WWE Champion.

It is currently unknown when Seth Rollins will make his WWE television return.