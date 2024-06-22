Chad Gable was not shot in the head.

Even if he had the marks to match such an injury on Monday night.

Following his attack by The Wyatt 6 group at the conclusion of Monday’s WWE Raw, it was noted that the Alpha Academy leader is still scheduled for his Money In The Bank qualifying match on the June 24 episode of the weekly three-hour red brand program.

Commenting on the public reaction to Gable being cleared just days after it looked like he was murdered by a gun shot after The Wyatt 6 attack, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to X and gave his two cents.

“Chad Gable being medically cleared after last Monday is a testament to his tenacity and fortitude,” Pearce wrote via X. “Despite the many, MANY dopes illogically saying he was ‘shot in the head’. #dumb.”

