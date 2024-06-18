The viewership numbers are in for the June 17th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Raw drew 1,747,000 viewers and scored a 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic. Both categories are up from the June 10th episode, which drew 1,609,000 viewers and scored a 0.50 in the key demo. The show was up against game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. The game pulled in 12,224,000 viewers and a 3.65 demo number.

Raw took place from the American Bank Center in Corus Christi, Texas and was attended by 7,781 fans. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.