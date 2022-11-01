WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full, detailed RAW recap.

Below are producers for last night’s matches and segments from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross was produced by Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* The segment with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory was produced by Adam Pearce

* The segment with The Miz, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was produced by Michael Hayes

* Karl Anderson vs. Damian Priest was produced by Jamie Noble

* The segment with R-Truth, Baron Corbin and WWE Hall of Famer JBL was produced by Jason Jordan

* The Trick or Street Fight with Matt Riddle vs. Otis was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz was produced by Michael Hayes

* Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles was produced by Petey Williams

* The WWE Main Event match between Kiana James and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke was produced by Molly Holly. Full Main Event spoilers can be found here

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.