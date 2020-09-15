Monday’s live “In Your Face” edition of WWE RAW, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in the non-title main event, drew an average of 1.689 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.725 million viewers for the Labor Day episode, and the lowest viewership since WWE ThunderDome was introduced.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.812 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.762 million), the second hour drew 1.734 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.800 million) and the final hour drew 1.521 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.613 million).

RAW ranked #27 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN game between the Steelers and the Giants at 7:08pm, the NFL game on ESPN between the Titans and the Broncos at 10:12pm, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, SportsCenter at 12am, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, The Story, FOX News at Night, Your World, Outnumbered, Last Word, Outnumbered Overtime, Deadline: White House, FOX & Friends, 11th Hour, Bill Hemmer Reports, All In, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Daily Briefing, Reidout, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and Beat. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, for the second week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.50. The NFL game between the Steelers and the Giants the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 3.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.762 million viewers.

This week marked the return of the NFL’s Monday Night Football to cable, with a doubleheader. The Kickoff pre-show on ESPN drew 3.163 million viewers while the Titans vs. Broncos game drew 7.697 million viewers and the Steelers vs. Giants game drew 10.762 million viewers. These were the top 3 rated programs on the Cable Top 150 for the key 18-49 demo, with a 3.62 rating for the Steelers vs. Giants, a 2.92 rating for the Titans vs. Broncos, and a 1.02 rating for the Kickoff.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 8.120 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 2.921 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.185 million viewers on NBC, FOX Movie Monday drew 1.338 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 747,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 7 Episode: 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

