WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Finn Balor will face-off in the ring on next week’s RAW, and it’s believed that this is where their WrestleMania 39 match and stipulation will be confirmed.

Balor previously challenged Edge to a WrestleMania match. Edge came back on this week’s RAW and offered to meet Balor in the ring next week so they can figure out how to solve this war once and for all. As we’ve noted, a Hell In a Cell match is rumored.

WWE noted in their official preview for next week, “Next week, Edge makes his intentions known as he calls out his nemesis Finn Balor. The two have been at war ever since the moment The Prince, as well as the rest of The Judgment Day, turned their backs on The Rated-R-Superstar to oust him from the very group he created. This past week, the WWE Hall of Famer got involved in The Prince’s match with Johnny Gargano, costing him the victory.Now Edge will single out Bálor as The Road to WrestleMania gets increasingly rocky. What will happen when the two stand face-to face? Find out next week on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!”

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s RAW from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island:

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war

