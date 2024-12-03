The following producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s post-Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 episode of WWE Raw from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington on Monday, December 2, 2024:

* CM Punk, Sami Zayn and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins opening promo segment was produced by Christopher “Abyss” Park

* R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne was produced by Kenny Dykstra

* Sami Zayn vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins main event was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

Here are the producers for the matches filmed for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event:

* WWE Main Event Taping: Natalya vs. Alba Fyre was produced by Kenny Dykstra

* WWE Main Event Taping: Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. American Made was produced by Adam Pearce

Finally, here are the producers for the two post-show dark matches that took place exclusively for the live crowd in Everett, WA:

* Dark Match: Naomi vs. Nia Jax was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Shawn Daivari

We are still working on the producers for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament match featuring Katana Chance vs. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler, The New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration segment, Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, as well as GUNTHER vs. Dominik Mysterio.

(H/T: Fightful Select)