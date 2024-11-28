The following producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, November 25, 2024, from Glendale, Arizona:

WWE Raw Producers For 11/25/2024 * Gunther and Damian Priest segment: Adam Pearce

* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers Tornado Tag Match: Jason Jordan & Shawn Daivari

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Christopher Joseph Park

* The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* New Day vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce

* Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax Women’s WarGames Advantage Match: TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra

* WWE Main Event: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile: Kenny Dykstra

* WWE Main Event: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark: Shawn Daivari

* WWE Speed: Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre: Pete Dunne

For those interested, you can read our complete WWE Raw Results 11/25/24.

(H/T: Fightful Select)