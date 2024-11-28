The following producers worked the following matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, November 25, 2024, from Glendale, Arizona:
WWE Raw Producers For 11/25/2024* Gunther and Damian Priest segment: Adam Pearce
* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers Tornado Tag Match: Jason Jordan & Shawn Daivari
* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Christopher Joseph Park
* The War Raiders vs. Judgment Day: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
* New Day vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce
* Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax Women’s WarGames Advantage Match: TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra
* WWE Main Event: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile: Kenny Dykstra
* WWE Main Event: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark: Shawn Daivari
* WWE Speed: Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre: Pete Dunne
