While Vince McMahon was not present at the FTX Arena in Miami for Monday’s Labor Day edition of RAW, the WWE Chairman & CEO did still help out with creative for the show.

We noted before how Vince was not backstage for RAW, and that Senior Vice President & Executive Producer Bruce Prichard was in charge of the show.

In an update, PWInsider adds that Vince was still involved with giving feedback and making some changes to the script. Prichard did run the actual taping.

On a related note, the Tag Team Turmoil match was originally planned to be the main event of RAW and get a lot of TV time. The match ended up being the opening match and the main event of RAW, and did carry over several segments.

The Tag Team Turmoil match started with The New Day defeating The Viking Raiders, then Jinder Mahal and Veer, Lucha House Party, and then T-BAR and MACE. The match was stopped after T-BAR and MACE destroyed The New Day and the next team, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor. The match was announced to re-start later in the show with MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley being added to make it an eight-team match. The second half of the match saw The New Day eliminate Ali and Mansoor, but then lose to AJ Styles and Omos. The match ended with MVP and Lashley defeating AJ and Omos to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.

MVP and Lashley vs. RK-Bro will headline next week’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston. Lashley will then defend the WWE Title against Orton at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.