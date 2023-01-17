New WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal is backstage for tonight’s RAW from Cincinnati, according to PWInsider. Regal will be at all RAW and SmackDown TV tapings moving forward, and was at a number of recent tapings. He was not at last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil taping.

Regal will be at tonight’s RAW with his son as we noted earlier that NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey was brought to to the show, likely for the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings.

On a related note, Johnny Gargano is also booked for tonight’s RAW but it’s unlikely that he will be performing. As noted, Gargano is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury. You can click here for his recent comments on the upcoming return.

