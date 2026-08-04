Jacob Fatu stood tall in the main event of the August 3 episode of WWE Raw, but the biggest talking point came after the match as Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio shared a cryptic exchange just before the broadcast went off the air.

Fatu defeated Royce Keys in a brutal Street Fight after forcing the referee to stop the match with the Tongan Death Grip. Following the finish, “The Samoan Werewolf” refused to let up, continuing his assault on Keys long after the bell.

Fatu reapplied the Tongan Death Grip, blasted Keys with multiple running hip attacks in the corner and wrapped a steel chair around his neck. Officials rushed to the ring in an attempt to restore order, but Fatu brushed them aside before crushing Keys with the chair around his neck. As Fatu teased another devastating chair shot, Roman Reigns’ music hit.

Reigns walked onto the stage and surveyed the carnage inside the ring. Looking pleased with what he saw, Reigns told Fatu that, “on a scale of one to one,” he gives him a one, seemingly approving of the destruction.

Rather than confronting Fatu, however, Reigns turned his attention backstage. Cameras showed Rey Mysterio waiting in the Gorilla Position, where the two shook hands. Mysterio then told Reigns that he wanted to talk to him “about something for AAA.”

The brief interaction ended there as the Raw credits rolled, leaving fans without any additional explanation for the conversation or what it could mean going forward.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.