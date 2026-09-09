The August 31 episode of WWE Raw failed to crack Netflix’s weekly top 10 rankings.

The pre-taped show, which was filmed on August 28, did not place among the platform’s 10 most-watched English-language television programs globally. Raw also failed to enter the top 10 in the United States or any of the other 92 countries for which Netflix publishes weekly rankings.

This marks only the second time Raw has missed every Netflix top 10 chart since moving to the streaming service in January 2025. The previous instance came with the Christmas Day episode in December 2025.

A source familiar with the rankings reportedly indicated that the absence was not caused by an error or exclusion, with Raw simply finishing outside the top 10.

The No. 10 English-language television program for the week recorded 1.8 million global views, meaning Raw finished at or below that figure. Its previous series low on Netflix’s weekly Tudum chart was 2 million views for the June 1 episode.

Although an exact figure for the August 31 broadcast is unavailable, the available data indicates it was Raw’s least-watched episode globally since the show moved to Netflix 20 months ago.

The episode was taped three days in advance and featured Penta defeating AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix in the finals of a No. 1 contender’s tournament. With the victory, Penta earned a World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns on the September 14 episode of Raw from Mexico City.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.