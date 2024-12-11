Some more updates have surfaced regarding WWE’s plans for the big Raw on Netflix debut show on January 6, 2025.

Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda is reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns compete in a rare television match on the debut episode on 1/6 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The same source is also reporting CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is expected for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode.

Additionally, Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE is also expected to feature The Rock and John Cena on the show, Shawn Michaels will make a rare TV appearance, and a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appearance is also a possibility.

