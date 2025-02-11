The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Netflix is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, February 3, 2025 drew 3.1 million views globally on Netflix forthe week. The episode garnered 6.1 million total hours viewed, and finished seventh globally, placing in the top ten in seven different countries.

By comparison, WWE Raw on Netflix on Jan. 27 drew 2.9 million views and 6.6 million total hours viewed.

The 2/3 episode of WWE Raw served as the post-Royal Rumble installment of the weekly red brand prime time Monday night program.

Royal Rumble Match winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair set their sights toward WrestleMania 41. Elimination Chamber Match qualifiers begin.



* 3.1 million views this week

* Top 10 show in 7 countries this week

* Top 10 in 7 countries (Europe, Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, United States)



