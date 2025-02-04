The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Netflix is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, January 27, 2025 drew 2.9 million views globally on Netflix forthe week. The episode garnered 6.6 million total hours viewed, and finished ninth globally, placing in the top ten in five different countries.

By comparison, this is down from the previous week’s show on January 20, which finished with 3 million views and 6.6 million total hours viewed.

The 1/27 episode of WWE Raw served as the “go-home show” for the red brand for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.