Netflix has released viewership data for the May 5th edition of WWE Raw, revealing that the episode drew 2.8 million views. The show secured the No. 4 spot on the global charts and landed in the top 10 across 20 different countries.

This marks a slight drop from the April 28 episode, which garnered 3 million views.

The May 5 broadcast was headlined by a tag team main event featuring Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY taking on Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

The 5/5 episode of WWE Raw was the “go-home show” for the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event.