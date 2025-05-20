Numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

The May 12 edition of WWE Raw drew 2.7 million views on Netflix, according to data released by the streaming platform. The episode ranked eighth globally for the week and landed in the top ten charts across five countries.

This marks a slight dip from the May 5 episode, which brought in 2.8 million views.

The show opened with a segment featuring CM Punk and was headlined by a tag team main event pitting Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY against Roxanne Perez and Giulia.