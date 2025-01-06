WWE is anticipated to kick off tonight’s episode of WWE Raw with a lineup that includes an opening video package and an in-ring appearance by Triple H, followed by a promo from The Rock. The first match, a Tribal Combat bout featuring Roman Reigns, is expected to follow, with a possible appearance by John Cena afterward. However, this lineup is subject to change as WWE finalizes the show’s schedule.

Hulk Hogan is slated to make an appearance during the final hour of Raw. He will be joined by his son and former manager, Jimmy Hart.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is confirmed to be in attendance and will appear on tonight’s episode.

According to one source, no additional matches beyond those already announced are planned for tonight. WWE also will not be taping any episodes of Main Event or Speed matches during the show.

