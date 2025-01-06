The spoiler lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode has surfaced. Featured below is how things are scheduled to play out.

* Triple H opener

* The Rock promo

* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

* John Cena promo

* WWE Women’s World Title: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Hulk Hogan interview

* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

It’s worth noting that multiple sources have insisted that the lineup could be shuffled around.

Here are some more backstage news and notes for tonight’s historic show at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

* There are no Speed or Main Event matches listed

* Rod Zapata will ref the main event, Daphanie LaShaunn refs the women’s title match, Chad Patton is set to ref Tribal Combat

* WWE did have a new canvas with sponsors on it prepared for tonight

* Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez are listed at being ringside for the women’s title match

* There are no producers listed for John Cena or Hulk Hogan’s promos, which indicates no physicality

* There are producers listed for The Rock’s segment, which indicates potential physicality

* All promos are listed as one segment, Tribal Combat, Women’s Title and the main event are listed as two segments, Jey Usos entrance is set for its own segment, and the match is only listed as one

* Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Maryse are all backstage

* The arena is going to be integrated into the show, as the seats have LED lights in them

* NXT talent are at the show, as they have a show in LA tomorrow

* The company has a “Black Carpet” set up for arrivals

(H/T: Fightful Select)