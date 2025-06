Viewership figures are in for the June 2, 2025 edition of WWE Raw.

According to Netflix, the episode drew 2.7 million views globally, ranking No. 8 overall and placing in the top ten across six different countries. The number is up slightly from the May 26 episode, which pulled in 2.6 million views.

The June 2 show served as the final Raw before the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event.