The viewership numbers are in for the July 29th episode of WWE Raw, which aired on the SyFy Channel due to USA Network’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to the PW Torch, Raw drew 1.412 million viewers and scored a rating of 0.51 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 22nd episode, which drew 1.819 million viewers and scored a 0.59 in the key demo. However, it should be noted that last week’s program was on USA. The show took place from the XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and was attended by 11,788 fans according to WrestleTix.

Raw did have some stiff competition as it was once again up against the 2024 Paris Olympics, which have been dominating the airwaves across multiple platforms. The main event featured GUNTHER battling Finn Balor, with Damian Priest getting some blows in on the Ring General as the show ended. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.