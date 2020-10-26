WWE has finally announced matches and segments for tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW on the USA Network.

Drew McIntyre will open the show to discuss his Hell In a Cell loss to new WWE Champion Randy Orton. Orton will later appear for “A Moment of Bliss” with host Alexa Bliss.

Qualifying for the WWE Survivor Series teams will also begin during tonight’s show. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles, Keith Lee vs. Elias, and Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus will take place with the winners earning the first three spots on Team RAW at the November 22 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.